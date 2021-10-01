One hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is in “bad shape” and “critically injured” after being hit by a car in southwest Fresno Friday, police say.

At approximately 10:16 p.m., Fresno police received calls of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way.

Investigators say when officers arrived they found a male with “major to moderate injuries.” Emergency medical technicians performed life-saving measures, and officers say he was critically injured. He was taken to an area hospital where police say he is in “bad shape.”

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was cooperating with officers. Investigators say there is no reason to suspect drugs or alcohol as a cause of the crash.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates that the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk against a red light and that the driver had a green light when the collision occurred.

