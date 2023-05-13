One person is dead following a shooting at Dakota and Hayston Avenues in Fresno, CA

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A man is dead, and another has been detained following a shooting in east-central Fresno Saturday morning, Fresno police say.

Officers say the department received a 9-1-1 call just after 10:00 a.m., alerting them to a victim of a shooting in the 4500 block of east Dakota Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, outside of a home.

First responders rendered aid to the victim, and he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say they believe a disturbance erupted as a result of an argument between two neighbors.

Police say one person of interest in this shooting has been detained, and detectives have taken over the case.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to contact Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 559-621-7000.