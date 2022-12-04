REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man is dead following a car crash in Reedley Sunday morning, and his passenger is recovering in the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Manning Avenue, west of Kings River Road, around 9:40 a.m.

Officers say they determined that the Nissan 350, driven by a 20-year-old man, was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway as he approached it. They also say the vehicle went off the roadway, overturned down an embankment, went through a fence, and eventually came to rest after colliding with a power pole.

A witness told responding officers they were in the car behind the Nissan when the crash occurred, and they observed the car traveling faster than the speed limit allowed.

Investigators say the driver of the Nissan succumbed to his injuries on the scene, and his passenger, 18-year-old man, was transported to the hospital for treatment for moderate injuries.

According to the CHP, officers don’t yet know if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

The name of the decedent has not yet been released.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Fresno-area CHP office non-emergency line at 559-705-2200.