FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues.

Officials state EMS was the first to arrive on scene and immediately tended to the two victims. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Currently, officers say they are gathering information from people who were inside the residence at the time of the incident to determine what happened.

Officers say they do not know if this is fentanyl-related, but do say the two people were habitual narcotic users.

Investigators say there are no obvious signs of trauma or violence, all ties lead to a drug overdose.