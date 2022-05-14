FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead and a man was seriously injured after their vehicles collided early Saturday morning.

Officials from the California Highway Patrol are investigating a crash they were called to around 5:30 a.m. near Clovis and Central avenues. Investigators say an unidentified 22-year-old woman from Clovis driving a sedan was traveling the wrong way on Clovis Avenue when her car collided with a compact SUV, driven by a Ramon Vasquez, 32 of Visalia.

Investigators say she was traveling south in the northbound lanes when the head-on crash occurred. Both vehicles were overturned and came to rest on Clovis Avenue. The woman died at the scene and authorities say they do not believe she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the compact SUV, who is believed to have been wearing his seatbelt, was hurt badly and taken to an area hospital for treatment.