One dead in pizza restaurant shooting, suspect identified, Merced police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person has died following a shooting at a Merced pizza restaurant on Monday in Merced, police say.

At approximately 7:33 p.m., Merced police received a call of a shooting at Mountain Mike’s Pizza on Olive Avenue. Police say three gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals. One of them, a 38-year-old man, later died. Investigators are not yet releasing his identity.

Detectives say the shooting followed a fight between two groups of people. The suspect, identified as Adrian Diego Calderon, 21 of Merced, was held at the scene by one of the victims. Investigators say Calderon fired “numerous rounds inside of the establishment.” He was booked into the Merced County Jail on a charge of murder, and two counts of attempted murder.

Police say no innocent bystanders were injured in the incident and are looking for witnesses who might have left the scene before officers arrived. Those witnesses are asked to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org regarding case number 21-55663.