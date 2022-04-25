FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man is dead following a shooting in northwest Fresno on Monday, police say.

The shooting occurred at around 10 a.m. at an apartment complex on Palm Avenue, between Sierra and Bullard avenues. Fresno Police officials have confirmed that a man was found dead at the scene, but his identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators say that neighbors reported a single gunshot heard. No information was released on any possible suspects or vehicles involved. No guns were found at the scene and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is the 16th homicide of the year; at this time last year there were 26 homicides.