FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire officials say one person has now died as the result of a mobile home fire late Thursday evening in the area of Sierra and Blackstone Avenues in North Fresno.

The victim, who investigators say died on the scene, has not yet been identified.

Another victim suffered what is being described as “minor burns” after previously being diagnosed with smoke inhalation.

No cause has been given for the fire and investigators remain on the scene.