One dead in Madera crash

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is dead after a traffic collision Tuesday in Madera.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. a van traveling westbound on Vineyard Avenue near Yosemite Avenue in Madera pulled in front of a pickup truck headed north on Yosemite Avenue, police say. The two vehicles collided.

Investigators say the driver of the van died on the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck suffered moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Both drivers are male and were the only people in either of the vehicles.

