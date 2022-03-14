MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is dead after a collision on Highway 41 near Coarsegold.

California Highway Patrol officers say around 12:30 p.m., one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 41 near Road 406.

CHP officials say a vehicle driving southbound on Highway 41 lost control, overcorrected and landed on its side. The vehicle then traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle.

The driver, identified as a 21-year-old man from Fresno, was killed. The other involved vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old woman from Ahwahnee, was uninjured.

The investigation is early and CHP officials say there is no information on if drugs or alcohol could be a factor in the crash.