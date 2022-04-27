FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in central Fresno, police say.

Around 7:45 a.m. Fresno police received a report of an unidentified female who had been struck by an SUV in the area of McKinley and Harrison Avenues in central Fresno. When officers arrived they found the unidentified female dead. The SUV and its driver remained on the scene, according to police.

Police say the unidentified female was trying to cross the street northbound on McKinley Avenue where there was no crosswalk. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, and the driver is cooperating with police.

The unidentified female’s age has not yet been released by investigators.