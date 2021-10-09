One dead, four injured in crash near Kerman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — One person died and another four were injured in a crash in Fresno County.

Around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a collision in the area of Jensen and Sycamore avenues near Kerman in Fresno County.

CHP officials say a woman driving a Toyota died after colliding with a Jeep carrying four people.

According to CHP officials, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the four individuals in the Jeep we taken to an area hospital with mild injuries.

Investigators on the scene say they have no reason to suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor in this incident.

