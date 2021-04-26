One dead, another badly injured following crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crash involving two big rigs in Tulare County left one person dead and another with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 8:00 a.m. on Monday, officers were called out to the area of Highway 43 and Road 108 after someone called 911 to report a car crash.

While investigating, officers learned a man was driving a Ford southbound down Highway 43 when he suddenly drifted into the northbound lanes, ending up right in the path of an oncoming semi-truck.

The driver of the big rig tried to get out of the way, but the Ford sideswiped the entire length of the truck.

After hitting the first truck, the Ford lost control and ended up directly in the path of a second big rig. The impact of the crash caused the 18-wheeler to roll onto its side and fold into itself.

A person in the passenger seat of the Ford was instantly killed in the crash.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Both big rig drivers were uninjured in the crash.

The CHP says officers are not sure what caused the Ford to swerve before the crash and are now working to figure out if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call the Visalia Area CHP Office at (559) 734-6767.