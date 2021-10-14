One dead after traffic collision involving big rig in Fresno County, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has died in a traffic collision involving a big rig on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Authorities say officers responded to the intersection at Cedar and Mt. Whitney avenues in Fresno County around 3:30 p.m. regarding a traffic collision.

According to CHP officials, the collision involved a semi-truck and a white Mercedes. First responders say the driver of the Mercedes was ejected from the car and killed in the crash.

Officers say the driver of the semi-truck was not injured and is cooperating with authorities at this time.

According to officials, officers will be at the scene for another one to two hours.

