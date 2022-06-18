FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-area office of the California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Tollhouse man Saturday morning.

Their officers were called to the 26000 block of Pittman Hill road around 11:30 a.m. after a witness reported seeing a silver Toyota 4Runner driving at a high rate of speed and crashing. Investigators on the scene say the vehicle drifted to the right, its driver overcorrected it back to the left, and then it turned abruptly to the right. They further say the vehicle spun clockwise and went up the embankment and through a fence, and then back down the embankment and onto the highway.

Officers say a combination of the driver not wearing a seatbelt and the high rate of speed he was traveling contributed to the fatal injuries he received.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the CHP at 559-441-5400.