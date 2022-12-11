FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just after 4:00 p.m. they received calls regarding five to six shots fired in the 5100 block of east Lane Avenue near Peach Avenue and reported a man laying in the roadway.

As officials were responding, they say witnesses went to check on the man and said he was unconscious and not breathing.

When authorities arrived they confirmed with EMS his condition and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was described to be in his early 40s and shot at least once in the upper body.

Investigators are currently active on the scene looking for viable evidence that could help them. Given the weather conditions, they say investigating the scene will prove to be a challenge.

Police say they can’t confirm where exactly the shooting took place, they just know that there was yelling and shots fired in that general area.