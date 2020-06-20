One dead after Foster Farms industrial accident in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An electrical contractor is dead after an industrial accident Friday at the Foster Farms facility in Fresno, according to the food processing company.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the site on Cherry and Sampson avenues.

In a statement, Foster Farms says the accident happened on-site and the company is fully cooperating with the contractor’s investigation, together with local law enforcement and OSHA.

The company has also extended sympathy to the victim’s family and friends.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.