One dead after Foster Farms industrial accident in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An electrical contractor is dead after an industrial accident Friday at the Foster Farms facility in Fresno, according to the food processing company.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the site on Cherry and Sampson avenues.

In a statement, Foster Farms says the accident happened on-site and the company is fully cooperating with the contractor’s investigation, together with local law enforcement and OSHA.

The company has also extended sympathy to the victim’s family and friends.

