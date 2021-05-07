One dead after early morning car crash that sheared telephone pole, ejected driver, officers say

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a telephone pole Friday morning, according to CHP officers.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. near De Wolf and Walter avenues.

CHP officers say the vehicle was traveling northbound on De Wolf Avenue at a high rate of speed, drove onto a dirt shoulder and immediately collided with a telephone pole, shearing it off.

The vehicle overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, CHP officers said.

Investigators say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

