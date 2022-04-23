SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials from the California Highway Patrol say are investigating a crash that left one man dead and landed other in jail.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday the CHP officials received calls of an accident involving a vehicle and a person near Rose and Highland Avenues in Selma. Investigators say Epigmeneo Cortez-Pedro was driving east on Rose Avenue when his car drifted into the westbound lane, hitting a person walking in the roadway. The unidentified person died at the scene.

Authorities say the car continued driving away from the scene, but they were able to catch up with him after a Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy found a fluid trail leading them to him. They say they found the suspect at his home not far from the scene of the crash. CHP officers believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, and identified him as the driver of the car with the help of the license plate left at the scene.

Officers say he was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on charges of felony driving under the influence, felony gross vehicular manslaughter, and felony hit-and-run causing great bodily injury.