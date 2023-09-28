VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE)- Quesadilla Gorilla in Visalia is ready to celebrate its decade of business on Thursday.

According to Quesadilla Gorilla business owners, the restaurant was established in 2013. This Visalia-based restaurant chain is said to be a cherished part of the community, serving and creating memorable dining experiences.

“The past ten years have been an incredible journey for us,” said Miguel Reyes, co-founder of Quesadilla Gorilla

In honor of 10 years of business, The Quesadilla Gorilla in Visalia will host a 10th Anniversary Bash that will feature an array of quesadillas, drinks, exclusive merchandise, and raffle prizes.

Organizers say Quesadilla Gorilla will sell their famous quesadillas at their original opening price of just $6 in honor of their anniversary. They say this is a nostalgic nod to where it all began and an opportunity for longtime fans and newcomers to enjoy their creations.

The 10th Anniversary event is from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on September 28 at the Quesadilla Gorilla in Visailia, 302 W Main St. Visalia, CA 93291.