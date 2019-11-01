One-day a week outdoor water use schedule begins in Fresno & Clovis

FILE – A sprinkler waters the lawn of a home on Wednesday, May 18, 2016, in Santa Ana, Calif. (FILE – AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The cities of Fresno and Clovis both switched to one-day a week outdoor water use schedules on Friday.

The switch occurred on November 1 and will remain in effect through March for both cities.

The City of Fresno said the one-day a week schedule is an effort to conserve water during the cooler months of the year.

City spokesman Mark Standriff said outdoor watering is considered water usage for areas such as lawns, gardens, pools, and other items that require irrigation or hoses.

Fresno residents with addresses ending in odd numbers (1,3,5,7,9) can water on Saturdays. Residents with addresses ending in even numbers (0,2,4,6,8) can water on Sundays. Outdoor water use is not allowed on weekdays or on any day between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. City customers can call 3-1-1 if they have questions or need assistance.

Clovis residents are urged to reset sprinkler timers to Saturdays (for customers with odd-numbered addresses) or Sundays (for customers with even-numbered addresses). This will be effective from November 1st through March 31st.

Fresno’s current watering schedule was approved in April by the city council.

The city switches to a three-day a week watering schedule during the months of April through October.

