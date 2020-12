FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - As the Central Valley faces the possibility of another surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations following the holidays, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Tuesday that the state released an all facilities memo that expects hospitals work with public health to develop plans for a worst-case scenario.

"At any given time you really have to make an assessment of what's available and what you can and can't offer to a patient. We don't want that to be arbitrary," Vohra said. "We're trying to get hospitals to start preparing. Some kind of a structure to deliver a crisis level of care so that people at the individual level don't have to make those choices."