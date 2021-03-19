Once a motel, a homeless housing development in Fresno gets its grand opening

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Crossroads Village, the former Hotel Fresno and Smugglers Inn at 3737 N. Blackstone Avenue was purchased in October of 2020 – and is ready to become home to 165 households.

“To bring on 165 homeless housing units in six months at $100,000 a door is absolutely a game-changer for the industry of supportive housing and so we should all be really proud of ourselves that Fresno is on the map as a place, as an excellent city in California that is really changing homelessness,” said Jessica Hoff Berzac, the President of Upholdings, one of the development partners along with RH Community Builders.

The County of Fresno was awarded $14.8 million through the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Homekey program to acquire the property. Out of the 165 units, 146 are already occupied and residents feel like they have a new lease on life.

“Nobody intends to become homeless, sometimes things just happen under circumstances,” Aaron Jones said.

“Living here at Crossroads allows me to get myself together. It’s a fresh start,” Lloyd Spaulding said.

“And I got a job with my biggest supporter, my mother and the help with Crossroad teams, I have a new start and a new opportunity ahead,” said Katherine Miranda.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said some of the new residents have been on the street for a very long time.

“Going all the way back to 2011, so really if there weren’t facilities like this here many people like that would still be homeless, unfortunately.”

Some of the future plans for Crossroads Village include the further renovation of additional units and more permanent affordable housing for up to residents up to 55 years old.