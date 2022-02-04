Olympic athlete and Clovis West graduate not able to be flag bearer at opening ceremony

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – FEBRUARY 03: Katie Tannenbaum of Virgin Islands competes during the Women’s Skeleton first run of the BMW IBSF World Cup at Olympiabobbahn Igls on February 3, 2017 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF)

BEIJING (KSEE/KGPE) – Olympic athlete and Clovis West graduate Katie Tannenbaum was going to be the flag bearer for the U.S. Virgin Islands team in the 2022 Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony – ahead of competing in the skeleton sledding event – but a positive COVID-19 test meant she was unable to take part.

“So disappointed for her,” said Katie’s mother Sally. “She loves the Virgin Islands and very much wanted to represent them.”

Katie graduated from Clovis West High School in 2003. She had traveled to Beijing to represent her home territory in both skeleton sledding and (as the U.S. Virgin Islands’ only Olympic athlete) the flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

According to her mother, Katie Tannenbaum may still be able to compete. She is now undergoing daily testing for COVID-19 and if she tests negative for two days in a row then she will be able to take part in her event. She is expected to compete at the end of next week.

A volunteer stood in to be the sole flag bearer for the U.S. Virgin Islands. The ceremony was held at 8:00 p.m. local time on Friday (16 hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time).