CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Old Town Clovis is hosting the last Friday night market of the season with a trunk-or-treat and a raisin party.

The event will take place on Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Fifth and Pollasky.

Organizers say there are 65 cars participating in the trunk or treat. There will also be live music from Cab Street, local vendors, shopping, and much more.

The raisin party will include special-themed recipes from vendors, along with giveaways from their sponsors on 4th and Pollasky.

The Farmers Market sponsors for this trunk or treat include CrossCity Church, Sunmaid Raisins, and Clovis Community health partners.