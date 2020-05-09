Old Town Clovis farmers market reopens, looking different than usual

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) –The farmer’s market in old town Clovis reopened, but it looked a lot different than what we are used to seeing.

Vendors were at their stands selling fresh produce to Valley customers using face masks and trying to maintain their distance from others.

“It’s going to take a while for everything to get kind of stabilized. But I think it will hopefully go back to the busy nights with music and food here in old town, ” said Tania Mitchum, a vendor at the farmers market.

Organizers say the farmers market will continue to run every Friday night through September 25 with shorter hours from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“It’s a unique time for our whole world. Not just a certain area had a hurricane or a forest fire. It’s affected, everybody. So I think everybody is just kind of ready to get back to a new normal, whatever that’s going to be,” Shopper, Michael Stewart said.

In June, food trucks will make a return, but will only serve ‘to-go’ orders.

