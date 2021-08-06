Old Town Clovis’ Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Fresno County is considered the top agriculture county in the nation and this week happens to be National Farmers Market week. The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market is a perfect place to thank local farmers and buy from local markets.

The owner of Holy Moly Many Donuts, Jovonni Eng, has been operating the store for about seven months and says the Farmers Market has helped his business.

A vendor from Madera, Tania Mitchum with Ferrer Farms, has been part of the farmers market for six years.

The Clovis Farmers Market runs every Friday night from 5:30 p.m to 9:00 p.m. National Farmers Market week will continue until Saturday.

The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market is also open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.