Old Town Clovis’ Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Fresno County is considered the top agriculture county in the nation and this week happens to be National Farmers Market week. The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market is a perfect place to thank local farmers and buy from local markets.

The owner of Holy Moly Many Donuts, Jovonni Eng, has been operating the store for about seven months and says the Farmers Market has helped his business.

A vendor from Madera, Tania Mitchum with Ferrer Farms, has been part of the farmers market for six years.

The Clovis Farmers Market runs every Friday night from 5:30 p.m to 9:00 p.m. National Farmers Market week will continue until Saturday.

The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market is also open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com