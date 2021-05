CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of Old town Clovis double homicide suspect Eddie Cordero Monday afternoon.

Clovis Police say Eddie Cordero was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona along with 25-year-old Fresno resident Anthony Guzman who was arrested for being an accessory to murder.

Cordero was arrested Sunday while he was in a vehicle by Phoenix Police Maricopa County Jail where they will remain in custody in Arizona until extradition at a later date.