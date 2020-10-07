Old COVID-19 restrictions could come back to Fresno County ‘if this trend continues’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra issued a warning Tuesday after the area failed to meet state requirement to stay in the Red Tier of the COVID-19 reopening process.

“If this trend continues that we may be looking at going back into purple,” he said.

Dr. Vohra said the county’s coronavirus case rate and testing positivity are trending up, with the adjusted case rate now at 7.2, above the limit of 7. He said another week of elevated numbers would send the county back to square one.

“That would be tremendously disruptive. We would have to ask to close indoor operations again and we certainly don’t want to go in that direction,” Vohra said.

The Purple Tier does not allow places like restaurants and gyms to operate indoors. It also does not allow for in-person schooling.

But Tuesday’s statewide update did bring some good news. Three new counties, including Merced County, moved from purple to red.

Mayor Mike Murphy said they struggled with case numbers over the summer, but are excited to see their efforts paying off.

“Up and down Main Street and every corner of our city there will be benefits by having additional businesses open, in a safe way,” he said.

He said meeting state guidelines and requirements has been tough for businesses.

“It’s not only terribly confusing, but it’s also changed so many times and so it’s really hard to keep up,” he said.

Vohra said he’s hoping Fresno County can avoid backsliding, adding that personal choices will play a role.

“Not wearing masks as much as we should, not distancing as much as we should, participating in parties or events indoors with large crowds of people. Let’s cut all that out. I don’t think that it’s worth doing any of those things if it means we’re not going to progress into the Orange Tier.”

