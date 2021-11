Old College of the Sequoias building in Hanford destroyed by fire

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An early morning fire destroyed a commercial building in Hanford Thursday morning, according to the Hanford Fire Department.

The old College of the Sequoias building that was under construction burned around 5:00 a.m. near 13th Avenue and Highway 198, according to officials.

Hanford firefighters said they have responded to multiple fires in buildings in the area caused by homeless activity.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.