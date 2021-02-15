Old bank is new United Health Center in Fresno’s Tower District

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – United Health Centers opened a new location near Fresno’s Tower District on Monday.

The facility offers medical, dental, urgent care, behavioral health, chiropractic, and a laboratory in the location at Olive and Blackstone – in a space that used to house a Bank of America.

United Health Centers’ Miguel Rodriguez says it’s their 23rd Central Valley location.

“South of Shaw Avenue you didn’t have too many FQHC – federally qualified health centers. We were very strategic in looking for communities that are underserved so we can come in and provide that service.”

The 14,000 square foot facility has 11 primary care exam rooms, seven urgent care exam rooms, an X-ray room, chiropractic, behavioral health offices, a laboratory, and 10 dental suites.

22 staff members currently work at the facility. Rodriguez anticipates more will be hired as the clinic grows.

“We have been serving rural communities for quite some time now. We actually made a very conscious decision to start really moving into some of the urban areas and into the community of Fresno about two years ago.”

The aim is to provide services near where people live.

“I’m a great believer when you have access to healthcare and have access to education you have a shot to get out, said Rodriguez. “Where you come from doesn’t define where you are going. But you have to have access to those quality things, core things, to be able to make it out.”