FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Full Circle Brewery District presents Oktoberfest 2023 starts this weekend on September 16 from 12:00 pm – 12:00 am.

Brewery staff say there will be traditional flavors that will make your taste buds dance, music that will have you on your feet, and ambiance radiating with pure excitement. The event will have beer, games, food, music, and steins.

Steins can be purchased from $20 – and $10 fills all the way up to October 31.

Food can be purchased from the Full Circle Bistro Food Truck from bistro bratwurst, pretzels, and beer cheese. Organizers say this event is completely free and is welcome to all ages.

Steins can be purchased ahead of the event by clicking here.