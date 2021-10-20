Officials to address the cause of death of entire family and dog found on Mariposa County hiking trail

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office have announced a news conference being held on Thursday to address the deaths of an entire Mariposa family and their dog in August.

According to the news release, officials will speak about the potential cause of death and give a final investigative update.

Jonathan Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 30, Aurelia Miju Chung, 1, and their family dog Oski were found dead on Aug. 17 on the Savage Lundy Trail in Mariposa County. Since then, investigators have ruled out several causes of death, including a gun or any other type of weapon, chemical hazards along the Savage Lundy trail, lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs or alcohol, or suicide.

