Officials seek family of man found dead in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Coroner’s Office is seeking the family of a man found dead in an irrigation ditch near Visalia.

Deputies on July 1 were called to the area of 2700 W. Sedona Ave. for a suspicious death, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. Saul Cortez, 48, was found dead in an irrigation ditch by a passerby.

Emergency crews arrived and removed Cortez’s body from the ditch.

Sheriff’s officials said there is no evidence of foul play and/or second party involvement. His death is considered “accidental” at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Webb or Sgt. Rhoads at 559-687-7000. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.