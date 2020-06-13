Officials say suspected DUI driver lucky to be alive after escaping from fast-moving canal in central Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials said a driver suspected of driving under the influence is lucky to be alive early Saturday morning after safely escaping a vehicle that crashed into a fast-moving canal in central Fresno.

Fresno Fire Department’s water rescue team responded to the area Hedges Avenue and Clark Street around 2 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that went into a canal. A diver searched the car and found no one inside.

Authorities found that the driver was intoxicated and was able to safely escape the crash.

The fire department said the driver was very lucky to be alive as there were dangers like a low level dam near the crash site besides the canal’s swift current.

The driver was evaluated for injuries and taken into custody for suspected DUI.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know