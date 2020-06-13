Officials say suspected DUI driver lucky to be alive after escaping from fast-moving canal in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials said a driver suspected of driving under the influence is lucky to be alive early Saturday morning after safely escaping a vehicle that crashed into a fast-moving canal in central Fresno.

Fresno Fire Department’s water rescue team responded to the area Hedges Avenue and Clark Street around 2 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that went into a canal. A diver searched the car and found no one inside.

Authorities found that the driver was intoxicated and was able to safely escape the crash.

The fire department said the driver was very lucky to be alive as there were dangers like a low level dam near the crash site besides the canal’s swift current.

The driver was evaluated for injuries and taken into custody for suspected DUI.

