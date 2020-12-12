Officials report Valley ICU capacity plummets to 0%

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — ICU capacity at Valley hospitals dropped Saturday to 0%, according to the latest figures released by the California Department of Public Health.
The latest figure comes after ICU capacity was at 4.5% on Friday and 1.9% on Thursday.
Current available ICU capacity by region:
- Bay Area: 17.6%
- Greater Sacramento Region: 12.7%
- Northern California: 27.4%
- San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%
- Southern California: 5.3%
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
