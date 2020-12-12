Officials report Valley ICU capacity plummets to 0%

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — ICU capacity at Valley hospitals dropped Saturday to 0%, according to the latest figures released by the California Department of Public Health.

The latest figure comes after ICU capacity was at 4.5% on Friday and 1.9% on Thursday.

Current available ICU capacity by region:

Bay Area: 17.6%

Greater Sacramento Region: 12.7%

Northern California: 27.4%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%

Southern California: 5.3%

Click map to see current ICU bed availability:

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.