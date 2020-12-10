Officials report Valley ICU capacity drops to 1.9%

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — ICU capacity at Valley hospitals dropped Thursday to 1.9%, according to the latest figures released by the California Department of Public Health.

ICU capacity has steadily decreased since it dropped below 15% on Dec. 4, which triggered Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order in the Valley.

Click map to see current ICU bed availability:

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.