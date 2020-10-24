Officials reopen San Joaquin River Gorge recreation area after risk from Creek Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bureau of Land Management will reopen the San Joaquin River Gorge Special Recreation Management Area in Fresno and Madera counties after wildland fire risk from the Creek Fire.

The area will be open to the public Sunday morning for hunting, hiking, biking, horseback riding, and camping.

“Sportsmen and women have for decades supported important initiatives at the San Joaquin River Gorge, contributing to habitat improvements, repairing springs and guzzlers and volunteering their expertise for our education programs,” said Bakersfield Field Office Manager Gabriel Garcia. “BLM is very pleased to reopen the site to provide additional opportunities for recreation on public lands in California.”

An interactive map and listing of fire restrictions throughout BLM California is available at https://go.usa.gov/xmUEG.

