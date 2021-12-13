Officials offer sandbags while the county braces for oncoming rain

File photo of sand bags set up to protect from flooding in the Central Valley in June 2019

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the oncoming winter storm threatens localized flooding in parts of Fresno County, local officials are preparing to help with any storm-related problems that may arise.

In a release from CALFire, officials announced that self-service sandbag fill stations will be available in the county. Those locations include,

12855 W. G Street near Biola

9400 N. Matus Avenue near Fresno/Clovis

9525 E. Olive Avenue near Sanger

155 N. Sunnyside Avenue in Clovis

People who wish to use a self-service sandbag fill station must bring and use their own shovel. A maximum of 10 sandbags per household will be available at the stations.

Officials remind the public to slow down for utility workers and postpone non-critical travel while the storm comes through the area. They say it is common for gutters to fill up to the top of the curb during heavy rain events like the one expected over the coming days.