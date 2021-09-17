Officials ‘not confident’ KNP Complex fire will stay out of National Forest

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The KNP Complex fire burning in Sequoia National Park continued to grow with no containment Friday. It reached 11,365 acres.

Agencies involved held a public meeting at the Veterans Memorial Building in Three Rivers, where all areas remain under an evacuation warning.

The room was packed with people ready to share concerns and ask questions.

“Obviously people are worried and our hearts go out to them. That’s why we’re here, to help them hopefully put their minds at ease a little bit that we have resources out there addressing this fire,” Steven Bekkerus a Public Information Officer said.

The crowd also showed appreciation for the firefighters by clapping and thanking them for their hard work.

The KNP Complex has been burning for nearly a week. It’s made up of two separate fires the Paradise Fire and the Colony Fire, both started by lightning.

Crews said the fire was very active to the north on Friday, with winds picking up.

They project in the coming days it will continue moving northeast into the Giant Forest.

“The primary line of defense is to exclude fire completely in the forest. We’re not confident in that,” Jon Wallace the Operation Sections Chief for the fire said.

The General Sherman and other irreplaceable landmarks are being wrapped in foil blankets as a line of defense, but speakers made it clear there are higher priorities they’re fighting for.

“You folks know the importance of those groves and the world knows the importance of those, however, this area right here is the important piece — this community,” said a firefighter.

Speakers said they’re getting more resources everyday. They will host another community meeting in the coming days.