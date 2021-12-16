Officials identify woman killed after car crashes, rolls down embankment on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a car crash near downtown Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m., Fresno CHP officers were dispatched to Highway 41 and O Street regarding a solo vehicle traffic collision.

Officials say Gloria Ramirez, 28 of Fresno, was driving at an unknown speed southbound on Highway 41 when for reasons yet to be determined, she drove off the highway and rolled several times down an embankment.

Officers say Ramirez was ejected from the car and died on scene due to her injuries. Authorities say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to CHP officials, investigators believe the incident happened between late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno area CHP at (559) 705-2200.