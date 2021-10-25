Officials identify Sanger man killed in motorcycle crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

Officials from the Fresno County coroner’s office identified the man as Larry Reed, 38 of Sanger. 

At 1:10 p.m., officers were called out to the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues after it was reported that a motorcycle had just been involved in an accident with a minivan.

Officers say a Reed was on a motorcycle and was speeding down McKinley when a minivan pulled onto the right shoulder and made a u-turn directly in his path.

The motorcycle slammed into the driver’s side of the minivan, killing Reed and ejecting him from the bike.

The investigation is ongoing, but officers say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

