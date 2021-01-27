Officials identify motorcyclist killed in east Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials on Wednesday released the identity of the motorcycle rider killed in an east Fresno crash.

The victim was identified as Ricardo Simpson, 34, of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Simpson was riding west on Ashlan Avenue near Cedar Avenue on Tuesday night when a truck made a turn and struck him, Fresno Police reported. Alcohol or drugs were determined to not be a factor in the collision.

The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

The Coroner’s Office also identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed in the area of Cedar and Home avenues in east Fresno on Jan. 21. He was identified as Dickie Baker, 53, of Fresno.