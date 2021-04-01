Officials identify man shot and killed by Visalia Police following family disturbance

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the man shot and killed by Visalia Police on Wednesday after allegedly charging toward an officer with a knife following a family disturbance.

The man was identified as Ivan Cuevas, 27, according to Sgt. Mike Short.

The incident began at around 1:20 p.m., following a service call relating to a family disturbance at a home in the 1200 block of N. Conyer Street.

“It happened fast,” said Cpt. Candido Alvarez.” I can tell you that. It happened immediately upon the officer arriving.”

According to Visalia Police, the officer on scene arrived at the home to be confronted by a 27-year-old Hispanic man holding a knife. Police say the officer attempted to calm the suspect down but instead charged at the officer. The officer fired several shots, striking the suspect. Officers then rendered first aid.

“He went down and then officers began to render first-aid,” said Alvarez. “Immediately, the individual was transported to a local hospital where he was unfortunately announced deceased.”

Officers add that a similar call was made around 3 a.m. at the same address, about the same man making threats with a knife. He was arrested at that time and later released from custody and returned to the home.

“He tried to force entry into the residence and that he was possibly under the influence,” said Alvarez.