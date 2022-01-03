Officials identify 21-year-old killed in Fresno County traffic collision

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified the person killed Saturday in a traffic collision.

Officials say Jesus Meza-Leyva, 21 of Caruthers, may have been living in Clovis at the time of the crash.

CHP officials say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Highway 168, east of Auberry Road.

Officers responded to the scene and say Meza-Leyva was driving westbound on Highway 168 in a Toyota MR2 when the collision occurred.

According to authorities, Meza-Leyva lost control of the vehicle after navigating a crest in the roadway.

Officials say the MR2 then spun out and entered the eastbound lane, crashing into a pickup truck that was traveling in that direction.

According to CHP officers, Meza-Leyva was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say the driver of the pickup claimed they had no injuries from the collision.

Authorities say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash and that the crash is currently under investigation.