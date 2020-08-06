Officials ID man who died trying to save children who were swept down the Kings River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have released the identity of a 28-year-old man who died after trying to save children who were swept down the Kings River on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Manjeet Singh by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, had jumped into the water around 7 p.m. near Reedley Beach after an 8-year-old girl and two other children got into trouble in the water.

Reedley Fire, with assistance from Fresno County Fire, rescued both people from the water.

“Medical aid was received from Reedley firefighters on scene, EMS arrived, and that patient was turned over to EMS and transported to a local hospital,” said Reedley Fire Batallion Chief Justin Watson.

“A little bit later in the incident, we received information of a second victim with the description of their last known location, and after about one hour, we located that victim downstream of the Reedley Boat Launch.”

One witness, who did not provide his name, says he helped pull a little girl out of the water.

“I seen the girls yelling, and I know they were playing, but they were going under the bridge already, so I came running down the bridge, and I seen them get one girl out, and I was trying to catch up to the other little girl.”

YourCentralValley.com understands that the man who jumped into the water was not related to the other victims.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.