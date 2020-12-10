Officials extend partial closure of Sierra National Forest affected by Creek Fire

FILE – A vehicle enters the Sierra National Forest northeast of Fresno in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains under a smoke-filled sky during the Creek fire in Auberry, Fresno County on September 11, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — U.S. Forest Service has extended the closure of a large swath of the Sierra National Forest affected by the Creek Fire to past the beginning of the new year.

The closure is expected to last until Jan. 6 and affects most of the Creek Fire burn scar and surrounding areas, including Shaver Lake — except for a small area surrounding Huntington Lake that includes the China Peak ski resort.

The order is aimed to protect public and employee health and safety, along with protecting the forest’s natural and cultural resources, said spokesman Alex Olow. It is also hoped to reduce visitor and employee exposure to COVID-19 and to prevent a further burden on limited health care facilities in alignment with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional “stay-at-home” order.

Officials hope to have more of the Sierra National Forest open by Jan. 6 and reduce the closure on specific roads and recreation areas that are not yet safe to occupy.

Olow said the Forest Service continues to recommend that the public recreate locally and not to travel long distances and to check with your local national forest before visiting. Anyone who feels sick or is in a household with someone sick is asked by officials to stay home and plan your trip for another time.

Visitors are also urged to practice self-sufficiency during trips to the national forests.

Olow said recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services and opportunities continue.

Officials ask that the public practice, and maintain responsible recreational practices at all times, including:

Research winter road conditions and make sure your vehicle is snow ready;

Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others;

Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials;

Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass;

Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use; and

All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.