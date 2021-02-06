Officials announce when Yosemite’s Badger Pass Road and Wawona Road will reopen

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Park officials on Saturday announced when Yosemite’s Badger Pass Road and Wawona Road will reopen to traffic.

Badger Pass Road is expected to open on Monday if conditions permit, the National Park Service said. While the Badger Pass Ski Area is not operating this year, parking, portable toilets and wilderness access will be open for people with their own cross-country skis and snowshoes.

— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) February 6, 2021

Wawona Road, the continuation of Highway 41 through Yosemite, will fully open from Yosemite Valley to the park’s south entrance on Thursday if conditions allow it.

The park service reported that Mariposa Grove remains closed until further notice.