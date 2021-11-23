Officers shoot and kill suspect in Merced who they say refused to drop gun after attempted armed robberies

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who police say tried to rob two liquor stores in Merced was shot and killed by officers after they say he refused to drop his firearm.

On Monday at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers from the Merced Police Department responded to reports of an attempted armed robbery and shooting at a Circle K store. As officers arrived on the scene, they were flagged down by another person reporting an attempted armed robbery and shooting at a nearby liquor store.

Investigators later say they learned that the suspect had taken a hostage at the liquor store and attempted to steal the hostage’s car. Police say the shopkeeper had fired a handgun at the suspect before he fled the scene.

Minutes later, officers say they reported hearing gunshots fired nearby and saw a suspect matching witness description jumping residential area fences. Officers pursued the suspect and two officers were able to catch up with him. After investigators say the suspect “failed to comply with directions to drop the handgun which he was holding,” the officers shot the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect’s identity is not able to be released at this time, and neither officer involved in the shooting was previously involved in any other shooting.