FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Law enforcement officers are looking for an armed man they say assaulted a woman in a car, crashed and then ran away on foot, CHP officials say.

According to CHP officials just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, a man and woman driving southbound on Highway 99 got into an altercation. The woman was assaulted by the male driver before he exited onto Clovis Avenue, crashed the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, CHP officers say.

Investigators believe that the man is armed. Fresno County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is involved and a helicopter is also assisting in the search.

CHP officials say the woman suffered “significant injuries” and was treated on the scene and transported to an area hospital.

The scene is still active, and this is a developing story. Stay with YourCentralValley.com for more information.